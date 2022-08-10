To the editor:
Parking is a problem that has long plagued Athens and it isn’t difficult to see why.
At the beginning of every fall and the end of every spring the town’s population size balloons with parents and families delivering their children to and from the university. Everything in Athens’ infrastructure in and around Court Street is fundamentally focused on this problem, but I worry that this has led to other problems being neglected. While the city is trying out new parking solutions, its civilian infrastructure is crumbling.
Walking around Athens, it does not take much time to see what I mean. The further a person strays from the beautiful bricks and hanging baskets of Court Street the more dangerous and abandoned things become. Crumbling sidewalks, a complete lack of crosswalks, dangerous road ways for pedestrians, and an alarming number of sidewalks that simply stop for seemingly no reason are just some of the things I’ve experienced while trying to move through Athens on foot.
To put it simply, it’s clear favoritism, which says nothing about the horrible biking infrastructure around Athens.
The biking infrastructure could best be described as “an attempt” by the city. Inconsistent bike lanes are spread throughout the city, of which not a single one is protected by anything more than a single thin line of white paint separating a rider from moving traffic. I shouldn’t have to tell you that cycling in most places in the U.S. is extremely dangerous and these little lanes are a big reason why.
In places where there isn’t a bike lane but the city felt the need to imply that they care, a symbol called a “Sharrow” is put on the road. This road marking, a bicycle with an arrow in the direction of traffic, has been proven to be less than worthless. Not only does it provide zero protection to a cyclist, but it actually can cause more accidents because they attract inexperienced riders thinking they are safer than they are.
I would like to quickly point out two places where Athens has failed it’s two-wheeled commuters.
First, the bicycle lanes on State Street are a particularly pathetic execution of a good idea. It is absolutely vital that everyone can access affordable food easily, even if they do not own a car. Most of these locations in Athens are on State Street, so placing bike lanes there makes a lot of sense in terms of increasing accessibility. However, these bike lanes are seldom if ever used for good reason. As mentioned above, these bike lanes are unprotected meaning that cyclists are completely at the whim of drivers whom rarely follow the posted speed limit. This is due to the road’s poor design, which might be beyond Council’s control, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s extremely dangerous and uncomfortable.
Second, the bike lane only begins after State Street’s intersection with Route 33, meaning that a cyclist must find another way to cross the highway intersection. The two main methods being taking the single crosswalk on the opposite side of the street and then taking the next crosswalk further up the road to get into the bicycle lane or going out of their way to the Adena Bikeway.
As many of you know, the Adena Bikeway does not intersect with any residential areas around Athens, meaning every person looking to take it to State Street is going to be inconvenienced by the city’s lack of infrastructure at one point or another.
While State Street is certainly lacking in many departments, it’s not the biggest offender in Athens.
That dishonorable title goes to the intersection of Lancaster Street, 2nd Street and Columbus Road. This death trap masquerading as infrastructure has the unprotected bike lane swapping places with the right turn lane, meaning cyclists must cross directly into the path of moving traffic. If anyone actually used this route regularly, it would undoubtedly become a problem spot overnight.
The crux of the problem is this: Athens is a city that is dying to change the formula so often repeated in American cities. That formula that keeps pedestrians and cyclists in danger, that makes you completely dependent on your ability to own, maintain and operate a car, or be reliant to the whims and restrictions of a bus schedule, that means you have to drive even if only going a quarter of a street over, and that keeps poor and minority individuals stuck in a system of oppression.
City of Athens we don’t need diagonal parking spots or wider roads, we need to be able to explore and live in our cities safely regardless of our relationship to cars.
Ariel Keener
Athens
