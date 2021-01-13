Your Letters

To the editor,

Despite having proposed gun control measures in the past, Ohio governor Mike DeWine recently signed a bill which facilitates just the opposite. The new law removes the duty-to-retreat requirement before a gun owner can use lethal force in self-defense.

DeWine’s action is likely to INCREASE gun violence, something voters should remember when he runs for re-election.

Fred and Stephanie Kight

The Plains, Ohio

