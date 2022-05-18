To the editor:

Most Athenians are now aware of the demonstrations occurring outside of the residences of conservative Supreme Court Justices. These have been endorsed by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Majority Senate leader Chuck Schumer. You may not be aware that such demonstrations are prohibited by federal law under 18 U.S. Code § 1507 — Picketing or parading- which reads as follows:

“Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both…”

While some may claim that protesters have a right to such demonstration under the First Amendment, case law has clearly held that such rights can be regulated as to the time, place or manner of their exercise.

Think about it. National leaders are encouraging, no condoning, lawless activity that could easily spin up into violence against sitting justices. This progressive disregard for laws that preserve our very institutions because it threatens their leftist agenda and beliefs is well beyond the pale. God help us if our next election can elect serious people that can reign in such lawless encouragement.

John Keifer

Athens

