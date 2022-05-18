To the editor:
Most Athenians are now aware of the demonstrations occurring outside of the residences of conservative Supreme Court Justices. These have been endorsed by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Majority Senate leader Chuck Schumer. You may not be aware that such demonstrations are prohibited by federal law under 18 U.S. Code § 1507 — Picketing or parading- which reads as follows:
“Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer, or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both…”
While some may claim that protesters have a right to such demonstration under the First Amendment, case law has clearly held that such rights can be regulated as to the time, place or manner of their exercise.
Think about it. National leaders are encouraging, no condoning, lawless activity that could easily spin up into violence against sitting justices. This progressive disregard for laws that preserve our very institutions because it threatens their leftist agenda and beliefs is well beyond the pale. God help us if our next election can elect serious people that can reign in such lawless encouragement.
John Keifer
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.