To the editor:

Focusing on the failures of “The Biden Presidency” (see any recent poll on the subject of his "competency," or lack thereof) or Joe Biden personally is disingenuous in that it hides the fact that Democrat policy (socialism, massive federal control over every aspect of society, mollycoddling criminals, encouraging dependency through massive federal entitlement programs, open borders, “quantitative easing,” defunding police, etc.) are abysmal failures, and would remain so regardless of which Democrat is in charge. This is intuitive, but if one is unconvinced, just take a look at localities like San Francisco, Portland, etc., where Democrats have had free rein to implement their utopian fantasies for decades. The results — usurious taxation and regulation driving job-creators out of the area; crime rates soaring, making large swaths of these areas literally uninhabitable; homeless people, lured to the area through massive entitlement programs, defecating all over the streets and sidewalks; mass exodus of law-abiding, taxpaying citizens; crumbling infrastructure, etc. — are tragic, predictable, and reproducible. So don’t blame Joe Biden.

Neal Lee

Albany, Ohio

