To the editor:
Lake Snowden is a jewel in SEO. The leadership and staff do a good job caring for it. I noticed on the weekend that the east face of the damn had been mowed. Conservatively, it’s 3,500 square yards. At this time of year, it’s covered in milkweed and is a nursery for varieties of butterflies including the endangered monarchs. If the mowing is moved to late August or September it would help to provide the habitat for the butterflies that feed and reproduce there during mid-summer..
