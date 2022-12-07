To the editor:
That expression was funny when it came from Yogi Berra, but is shocking when applied to Donald Trump. With his 2024 Presidential bid announcement it feels like déjà vu all over again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor:
That expression was funny when it came from Yogi Berra, but is shocking when applied to Donald Trump. With his 2024 Presidential bid announcement it feels like déjà vu all over again.
We are now in the prologue phase of his new campaign, and like before it began with a hate-filled speech containing many of the lies and conspiracy theories he deluged us with before. May God help us! He is already signaling to his anti-social, anti-democratic minions that he is still on their side and yet again needs their allegiance and support. Those followers include white supremacists, antisemites, Holocaust and election deniers, immigrant haters, and the majority of the Republican Party’s leadership.
Brace yourselves, it will be a dangerous time. It’s the beginning phase of another era of lies and conspiracy theories; of racial, religious, and sexual choice attacks; of increased chaos, anger, hatred, division, and disrespect. It will include renewed attacks on our democracy, our government, and our institutions. Regrettably, we are in a repeat phase of Trumpism. Certainly, we are fed up with it; and yet we have not been able to eradicate it. Calling out a rattlesnake isn’t enough; it still can still kill if it isn’t defanged.
Still, even with all of the negativity that accompanies Trumpism, I remain optimistic that sanity will prevail over allegiance to such a pathetic cult figure. Democracy will win! History has shown us that even the most diabolical cult figures (Mussolini, Hitler, Kim11-sung) come and go as suit the needs of those who support them— but, mercifully, they don’t prevail—as truth and facts do. The vote of the America people has repeatedly proven that there is no place in our government for such anti-social losers.
This is the time to join together to put a permanent stop to the insanity of Trumpism. We can do it with the combined power of our voices and our votes.
Luman Slade
The Plains
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.