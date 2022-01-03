Credit card surplus charges are a form of price gouging
To the editor:
Have you noticed that some local merchants are charging you a “non-cash adjustment fee”? According to the bank, this is a surcharge and is subject to legal scrutiny in some states because they are charging you more than the stated price.
This is a charge that is tax deductible to the merchant, so they are literally putting an added price on what you are purchasing. Beware of the practice and if you don’t want to pay an added amount, check your receipt and stay away from the price gougers.
William R. Edwards
Albany, Ohio
