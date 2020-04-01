To the Editor:
This month, a victory for all Ohioans was achieved when a U.S. federal judge ruled to halt fracking in the Wayne National Forest, Ohio’s only national forest land. The ruling declared that the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management failed to take into account the negative impacts on the region’s air quality, species and watersheds when over 40,000 acres were opened to fracking.
The Wayne National Forest is one of Ohio’s recreational treasures, and the news is a win for all who enjoy this land. Yet despite this good news, the oil and gas industry continues to remain a risk to air quality for the rest of the state and country. The oil and gas industry is the nation’s primary source of methane, the main component of natural gas. Methane and other co-released pollutants pose a significant threat to climate and health.
While we celebrate this recent triumph, the federal EPA is currently in the process of rescinding federal methane standards, erasing emissions limits. Now is the time for the rest of the government to follow suit and recognize that air quality protections must be implemented nationwide.
Carol Davie
Tuppers Plains, Ohio
