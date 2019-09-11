To the Editor:
We are fortunate to have such a good rural bus system in our county, Line 7, one of the few rural bus routes in southeast Ohio. People in Athens and Nelsonville might want to consider taking Line 7 to go to the Ohio Pawpaw Festival this coming weekend, Sept. 13-15. For one dollar each way, you would not have to hassle with parking or worry about driving home if you plan to enjoy some pawpaw beers.
Taking the bus would save some carbon emissions and would make the parking lot more open. Please note that Lake Snowden is not a regular stop on that route, but the man who talked to me at the Athens Transit office said that people can just ask the driver to stop there.
This would work best if you only plan to be there during the day. It looks as if the bus would be headed back to Athens and Nelsonville for the last time around 6:15 p.m. on Friday and around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. The schedule for Line 7 between Athens and Albany is located at http://www.athenstransit.org/line-7a-pilot-project/ and the number for the Athens Transit office is 740-592-2727 if you would like more specific information.
Enjoy the Pawpaw Festival however you choose to go there.
Beth Clodfelter
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.