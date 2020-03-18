To the Editor:

Regarding last Thursday’s letter to the editor (posted online March 12 but printed today on this page) from Sean Parsons, who is currently school board president at Athens City School District: It would have been nice had he given even a fraction of as much thought to local businesses and families when he and the rest of the school board rubber stamped the superintendent’s nearsighted and knowingly misinformed 2018-2019 recommendations, resulting in needlessly less safe, higher cost and less energy independent schools, throwing away nearly $20 million levy and future operating dollars, and in all probability preventing a new high school from being built without an additional levy.

It’s entirely doubtful Mr. Parsons will ever admit to how badly he and a handful of others screwed the community he professes to support, his economic epiphany surfacing only in response to a pandemic, in some or large part ringing hollow as a result.

Todd Swearingen

Guysville

