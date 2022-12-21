To the editor:
I can not imagine I am the only one witnessing the confusion being caused to drivers by the CLOSED sign at the intersection of SR 33, and 50/33 East to Belpre/Stimson Avenue.
The closed sign is over the top of Stimson Ave, appearing to state that the 33/50 East exit is closed! I travel this intersection daily and constantly see drivers stopping on SR 33 because they are uncertain, or out on 33/50 making U-turns on the highway.
Dennis Cornell
Athens
