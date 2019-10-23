To the Editor:
Beth Clodfelter is running for Athens City Council, and I support her 100%. I’ve known Beth for years, and she is easily one of the smartest, kindest, most engaging people I’ve met.
This is what council and our town needs: Thoughtful leaders who listen and really think about issues, and work to build consensus around common-sense solutions.
As a business owner of many years, I’ve paid a lot of taxes over the years; how that money is spent matters to me. Beth has well-thought-out ideas for solutions to problems that are often cheaper than the first idea proposed, and smarter.
I think sometimes we reinvent the wheel here in Athens instead of research what other communities have done successfully (and at lower cost), and this is an area Beth excels in – researching great ideas other cities have already figured out and implementing them here in Athens.
This preparedness runs deep: She has been attending City Council meetings for almost a year, has met with most of the city’s departments, and is fully up to speed. Her energy and enthusiasm for the community of Athens is contagious, and I’m excited to see what she can do!
Jonathan Leal (founder, Milo’s)
Forest Street
Athens
