To the Editor:
I am pleased to endorse Beth Clodfelter for Athens City Council At Large. She is a very kind, thoughtful and proactive leader who has committed to take the time to listen to individual wishes, needs and concerns. Beth has not only met one on one with many folks in the community; she has made it her mission to knock on as many doors as possible to offer an ear to Athens residents. She is dedicated to being a voice for the people and to make Athens a safe, equitable community for everyone.
I met Beth many years ago through her interest in my small business, Nature’s Magic, where we manufacture eco-friendly cleaning products. She has not only been faithfully using the products themselves, but has also been an avid supporter of the growth of my business over the years.
As an example of Beth’s commitment to active involvement in support of her community, she nominated Nature’s Magic for the Green America “People and Planet” award. It was an honor to receive the national award, knowing it originated from an early adopter, and happy hometown customer.
I am not alone in receiving such encouragement as I witness Beth engaging with others in the Athens small business community. Since I have known her, Beth has been a strong voice and an active volunteer, helping out wherever she is able.
If elected, she plans to offer an hour each month at a public location to hear any city residents’ ideas, thought, and concerns. You’ll likely see Beth at the Athens Farmers Market or a number of locally owned restaurants and establishments, as her support for Athens is strong.
As a community member and small business owner, I am proud to endorse her. Please join me in voting for Beth Clodfelter for Athens City Council At Large!
Danielle Young
Eden Place
Athens
