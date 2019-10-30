To the Editor:
In the Athens City Council race, I strongly encourage Athens to elect Beth Clodfelter to be a council member at-large. I want Beth to serve on council because she has a platform I believe in, because I know her skills, and because she will be completely dedicated to doing the job and representing Athens.
I worked with Beth on a regular basis for nearly 20 years. Beth is conscientious and was dedicated to her job and most importantly to OU students. Beth made her office a success by learning what worked best, by treating everyone with respect, and working well with a variety of people. I am confident she will bring those skills to City Council; she’ll work well with others, learn on the job, and stay focused on improving Athens.
Beth has a lot of ideas to improve Athens, and I think her stewardship, safety and sustainability platform is a good place to start. Beth will be a careful steward of Athens’ resources as she promotes the health and sustainable development of Athens and understands that doing so can simultaneously address social justice issues in the area.
I know Beth wants to make tangible progress on numerous issues in Athens. When I mentioned my desire to see improvements at the West State Street Park, especially the restroom and concession facilities, Beth was aware of the issues and the park’s importance to Athens (especially kids playing baseball and softball). We discussed how she would like to see the city work with civic organizations and businesses in town to make improvements.
I support Beth for City Council so she can dedicate her energy and compassion to helping Athens residents live in a community that supports all individuals.
Brad Jokisch
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.