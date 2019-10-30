To the Editor:

In the Athens City Council race, I strongly encourage Athens to elect Beth Clodfelter to be a council member at-large. I want Beth to serve on council because she has a platform I believe in, because I know her skills, and because she will be completely dedicated to doing the job and representing Athens. 

I worked with Beth on a regular basis for nearly 20 years. Beth is conscientious and was dedicated to her job and most importantly to OU students. Beth made her office a success by learning what worked best, by treating everyone with respect, and working well with a variety of people. I am confident she will bring those skills to City Council; she’ll work well with others, learn on the job, and stay focused on improving Athens.

Beth has a lot of ideas to improve Athens, and I think her stewardship, safety and sustainability platform is a good place to start. Beth will be a careful steward of Athens’ resources as she promotes the health and sustainable development of Athens and understands that doing so can simultaneously address social justice issues in the area.

I know Beth wants to make tangible progress on numerous issues in Athens. When I mentioned my desire to see improvements at the West State Street Park, especially the restroom and concession facilities, Beth was aware of the issues and the park’s importance to Athens (especially kids playing baseball and softball). We discussed how she would like to see the city work with civic organizations and businesses in town to make improvements. 

I support Beth for City Council so she can dedicate her energy and compassion to helping Athens residents live in a community that supports all individuals. 

Brad Jokisch

Athens 

