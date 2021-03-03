Your Letters

To the editor,

After the 2020 election controversies, we urgently need to address corruption and increase the voters’ confidence in our political system and elections. If enacted, the For the People Act (H.R.1 and S.1) would address these issues and transform our democracy in four ways by:

Reforming our campaign finance system and ending use of Dark Money by EITHER party

Ending gerrymandering (i.e. unfair voting districts that privilege one party over another) by EITHER party

Strengthening the government’s ethics laws

Ensuring voting rights for all eligible voters

We want our lawmakers to care about honesty, and fairness and to show that they will work for bi-partisan efforts to improve our democracy. We cannot allow the disunity that happened in 2020 and the January 6th insurrection to happen again. To restore accountability and trust, ask your House representative to support H.R. 1 and senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown to support the equivalent senate bill S. 1. The resulting law would provide much-needed reform to ensure campaign finance transparency, fair redistricting, ethics, and voting rights.

Feel free to use this letter as a basis to call or write to our legislators to ask for their support. Here is the link to the actual bill H.R. 1 — https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22For+the+People+Act%22%5D%7D&amp;s=5&amp;r=2

Here is a link to how to contact your elected officials — https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.

Don’t we all want an ethical and fair political and electoral system? We can start by making the For the People bill a law.

Solveig Spjeldnes

Candidate for Athens City Council

Athens, Ohio

