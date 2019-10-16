To the Editor:
I support the effort of the classified staff at Ohio University trying to secure a vote and become union represented. Shawnee State and Youngstown State both have union representation. What is so wrong with that? Why is there such a fear for classified staff to want to belong to a union?
I have worked at OU for 27 years, and this is not an issue of being unhappy or any other labels that some may want to place on you. This has been about giving classified staff a collective voice and a say about their future. I believe belonging to a union will help keep what benefits we have in place like our health insurance, stop further erosion of classified positions to administrative, and protect the future of all classified staff.
As many offices across campus will attest to, the classified staff are an important and integral part of Ohio University. If you are a classified employee and want your voice heard, please support this effort not only for yourself but for all of your fellow co-workers. We want to make Ohio University the best working place for all classified staff.
Serena McCollum
Happy Valley Road
Nelsonville
