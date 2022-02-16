To the editor:
The Athens News recently published an article by Skylar Baker-Jordan titled “What the Left doesn’t understand about rural America.” I think this snobby liberal Business Insider journalist lacks an accurate understanding not only of the left, but the needs of poor people in both rural and urban areas. Pandering to the cultural differences of rural people won’t help meet those material needs, needs which are often the same as urban people.
Baker-Jordan makes the (not uncommon) error of naming elected Democrats as leaders of the political left; in truth, Democrats are centrists in the political spectrum and appear as leftists only in comparison to the extreme right drift of the Republican party. An accurate view of our politicians would see Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as moderate liberals. Our electoral spectrum lacks any true leftist representation, most famously exemplified last by Eugene Debs of the American Socialist Party.
This mistake is echoed by those who call Joe Manchin, or Mayor Steve Patterson, DINOs (Democrats In Name Only). The Democratic Party has never truly represented leftist ideology, which is rooted in class consciousness and anti-authoritarianism. When Mayor Patterson makes backroom deals with his Republican counterparts, he is embodying the Democratic Party’s principles of moderate centrism — which more often serves the interests of business capital than working people. When Manchin votes down the much needed filibuster reform, he is honoring the Democratic tradition of protecting the status quo, and stalling progressive legislation. There’s a reason the Democratic Party is known as the graveyard of social movements.
There’s truth in Baker-Jordan’s claim that the Democratic Party fails to meet the needs of rural America; his error is assuming this failure is rooted in cultural differences, not class conflict. The Democratic Party is beholden to its wealthy donors, as is the Republican Party. Both represent the interests of business capital (albeit different sectors). You can’t serve both the corporations and the people whom they exploit. Business class interests are opposed to working class interests; the cultural differences are menial. The lucky few who own this capital, this privileged class of wealthy elite, who profit from owning our workplaces and homes while we the working class labor for them, use our political parties to divide us along cultural differences, so we don’t unite against them along class differences. Because they fear a class war, they’d prefer to keep us busy fighting a culture war.
Jason Wyant
Athens, Ohio
