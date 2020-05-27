To the editor,
The NEWS’ anonymous writer on May 7 fit my situation with the city just right. “Athens is losing its great old trees at an astonishing rate,” the writer said. Well, would y’all in Athens like to see how trees rot and toppled from continual ground water runoff? Like that which has devastated my and my adjacent neighbor’s backyards? All, from criminal neglect by the city.
My east neighbor, 9 Brown Avenue, had a once beautiful, large backyard that now resembles a lava flow. Runoff has flattened her backyard and “taken” some 60 feet of land property. My west neighbor, 44 N. Shafer, has a pile of landslide in the southeast corner of his yard. Neither owner has filed a complaint with the city. Their only rental property; the house is their cash.
In the middle, the growing landslide from city runoff over those 36 (37) years has, so far, “taken” (5th Amendment language) 50 percent of my once beautiful backyard. Soon, I shall present my complaint before the county auditor’s hearing, asking for 50 percent reduction in the land portion of my property tax. Earlier, I noted the city runoff damage to the auditor.
The city’s runoff, since at least 1983, has “taken” six properties -- three atop Miller Street, and three on my lower Brown Avenue level that still receive the damaging runoff. City hall looks away from what is patently negligence. By refusing to address this issue, our elected city officials are damning their position for the large bill it must, and will, pay to remedy the runoff situation. City council refuses to discuss runoff matter with me, at all. Yet, they’re asking for millions to spruce up Stimson. So, my patience lost, I have contacted Ohio Representative Jay Edwards on the issue of the city violating their oath of office by refusing me what is due under the 5th amendment to the U.S. Constitution: due process and compensation. Now, to the Public who is interested in “great old trees” and soil erosion damage, you are welcomed to visit my backyard to see what 36-37 years of continual ground water runoff can create in a property owner’s backyard. Those of you who are legal-minded would see evidence -- the landslides, the dead and rotten trees, the lumpy surface of the landslide, and the city’s failure to act -- for a lawsuit.
John Spofforth
Athens
