To the Editor:

National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 24, has passed, but you can still register to vote or check your current registration before the deadline on Oct. 7. Citizens can register to vote any day at a number of locations, including public libraries, public high schools, county boards of election, BMV, county treasurer’s offices, the Department of Job and Family Services, and the Department of Health.

Online voter registration is available at www.MyOhioVote.com. At that website, you can also check the status of your registration. Voters who have not voted for several elections may have been removed from voter rolls, so it is a good idea to check your voter registration before Oct. 7, which is the deadline for voter registration in advance of the Nov. 5 election. Whenever you change your address or change your name, you need to update your voter registration.

To help voters learn about candidates and issues, the League of Women Voters of Athens County is preparing a voter guide that will be available at www.vote411.org. LWVAC also is planning a series of candidate and issue forums this fall. An event schedule is available at www.athensleagueofwomenvoters.org.

Please check your registration status & vote!

Mary Costello

Beverly Flanigan

Co-presidents, LWVAC 

Athens

 

