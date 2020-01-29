To the Editor:
I understand that changes had to be made to the city transit system to make it more effective but did those changes have to affect those who depend on it the most? I have been riding the Athens Public Transit buses for almost 13 years, and just about a month ago I was informed that the buses would no longer be picking me up at my location, even if I called ahead for a deviation.
I have a disability, and now the only way for me to catch the bus is to walk four or five blocks or call for a deviation 24 hours ahead of time to arrange a pick-up from Athens on Demand Transit that costs a dollar to and from. That isn’t very much but it does add up over time.
The other non-accommodating factor is that if you catch the bus at the bus stop, the buses are not allowed to take you home. You have to walk to your house or apartment from the bus stop, even if you have an E&D pass (for elderly and disabled), which costs E&D passengers $70 per year.
Ty Smathers
Athens
