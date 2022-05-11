An Open Letter to Congressman Mike Carey:
You must openly and publicly insist that all members of the Trump administration, including Trump himself, cooperate fully with the House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.
Republicans in Congress bear a special responsibility. You have enabled numerous criminal activities of Trump and his cohorts, including the grossly illegal attempt to overturn election results. If the Committee requests any documents or testimony from the Trump administration, you must urge them to promptly comply with these orders. If you do not, you are violating the oath you took to uphold and defend the Constitution, and are complicit in Trump’s crimes.
Trump’s guilt in the events of January 6 is as plain as Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck. He must be prosecuted as a traitor. Since the Ukraine invasion, Trump’s crimes send their stink to the heavens. He tried to extort the aid of a foreign power to influence an election. This is a crime so grave it would make even Nixon blush. Trump’s criticisms of NATO and cosying up to Putin set the stage for the current disaster in Ukraine. He must be held to account.
You must press for the prosecution of Trump and his aides. If you do not, you should resign for failing to uphold your oath of office.
The Republican Party used to stand for something. Now it is only a cult of personality, dedicated to inflating the ego of an orange-faced narcissist with a ridiculous comb-over. If Republicans can cut themselves loose from Trump, they can return to the core business of the party, such as protecting the sacred personhood of corporations, and ensuring that the rich can continue to pick the pockets of the poor, and to punish the poor if they have the audacity to complain.
David Savola
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.