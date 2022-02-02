To the editor:

Mahomes is a tremendous quarterback in the gunslinger model. He’s not a thinker the way Joe is.

Do you remember in the first half when Joe threw the ball into the corner of the end zone and there was no one there to catch it? He was not throwing the ball away, even though the commentators indicated that was the case. He expected his backup tight end, Sample, to break to the corner as Joe escaped the rush, but Sample failed to respond to the immediate situation as the play broke down. Sample failed to respond as he was expected to do.

Trust me when I say that Joe and Sample will spend extra hours getting on the same page so he knows exactly what Joe is expecting of him when the pocket breaks down and Joe is forced to scramble to the right of left.

How do I know this? I had a student who played football with Joe in middle school; Joe worked with his receivers after practice to develop such communication. He did the same thing at LSU.

John Keifer

Athens, Ohio

