To the editor:

I am outraged, terrified and very threatened about the latest legal decision in Texas concerning women of reproductive age! Women make up at least half, if not more, of the US population. I cannot believe that we are going to let a legislature that is overwhelmingly male decide/take our choices away from us!

The choice to decide for an individual should be private and respected and honored. It should not be broadcast, exploited, and ridiculed with shame!

I am SO disappointed in my fellow human Americans!

I am not a passive aggressive person — I am actually an aggressively passive person...but I am a fully aggressive in-your-ace person when my basic human rights and the basic human rights of my sisters, daughters, granddaughters, and all women in MY country are being threatened!

I have researched companies that contribute to the anti-choice companies, and am going to list them here. Please do not support these companies! Money talks louder than words! Here they are:

LUVS, Pampers, Bounce, Cheer, Downy, Dreft, Gain, Tide, Bounce, Charming, Puffs, Always, Tampax, Clear Blue Easy, Braun, Gillette, Joy/Glee, Venus, Aussie, Cascade, Dawn, Mr. Clean, Swifter, Febreeze, Crest, Fixodent, Oral-B, Scope, Vicks, NyQuil, Ivory, Olay, Safeguard, Secret. These are the companies owned by Proctor and Gamble.

Please get involved if you are or have a mother, sister, daughter. Humanity should be progressing — not moving back.

Rachel Blatt

Athens, Ohio

Editor’s note: The women’s advocacy group UltraViolet is petitioning six corporations, including P&G, to stop funding “anti-choice, anti-women” political candidates. In the 2020 election cycle, 50.80% of P&G’s political donations went to Republicans, 47.36% to Democrats and 1.83% to candidates in other parties, according to OpenSecrets.org.

