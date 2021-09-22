To the editor:
I am outraged, terrified and very threatened about the latest legal decision in Texas concerning women of reproductive age! Women make up at least half, if not more, of the US population. I cannot believe that we are going to let a legislature that is overwhelmingly male decide/take our choices away from us!
The choice to decide for an individual should be private and respected and honored. It should not be broadcast, exploited, and ridiculed with shame!
I am SO disappointed in my fellow human Americans!
I am not a passive aggressive person — I am actually an aggressively passive person...but I am a fully aggressive in-your-ace person when my basic human rights and the basic human rights of my sisters, daughters, granddaughters, and all women in MY country are being threatened!
I have researched companies that contribute to the anti-choice companies, and am going to list them here. Please do not support these companies! Money talks louder than words! Here they are:
LUVS, Pampers, Bounce, Cheer, Downy, Dreft, Gain, Tide, Bounce, Charming, Puffs, Always, Tampax, Clear Blue Easy, Braun, Gillette, Joy/Glee, Venus, Aussie, Cascade, Dawn, Mr. Clean, Swifter, Febreeze, Crest, Fixodent, Oral-B, Scope, Vicks, NyQuil, Ivory, Olay, Safeguard, Secret. These are the companies owned by Proctor and Gamble.
Please get involved if you are or have a mother, sister, daughter. Humanity should be progressing — not moving back.
Rachel Blatt
Athens, Ohio
Editor’s note: The women’s advocacy group UltraViolet is petitioning six corporations, including P&G, to stop funding “anti-choice, anti-women” political candidates. In the 2020 election cycle, 50.80% of P&G’s political donations went to Republicans, 47.36% to Democrats and 1.83% to candidates in other parties, according to OpenSecrets.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.