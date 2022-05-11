To the editor:

I am proud to say that my husband and I stayed the course in finding our “changed” polling location on May 3. Because we are not regular readers of the local papers, we were not aware of the February changes to polling locations. First I have to wonder why a simple sign could not have been posted to direct voters to the new location. Even more, I have to wonder why the Board of Elections did not think this was serious enough to send out notifications of polling location changes via ELECTION MAIL. Especially in times like today, it seems all efforts would be made to insure participation in the voting process.My husband and I had the time, gas money, and sheer will to find our polling place. Not many are as fortunate.

Pauline Giannaras

Guysville

