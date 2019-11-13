To the Editor:
On the wall at a local big-box store – facing the cash registers – is a huge blue flag. It clearly started out as the U.S. flag but the reds and bright whites are gone. I’m told it stands for “blue lives matter,” for supporting your local police.
In communities across the country – including ours – there is a struggle to have respectful conversations about a fraught and complex issue… the relationship between police and communities of color. That effort is not helped when one “side” co-opts our flag for its own! Maybe our flag – with all its colors – should stand for the inclusive solution. Maybe white folks like me could do a little less bystanding and a little more outreaching. Maybe the store could take that flag down.
Debbie Schmieding
Highland Avenue
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.