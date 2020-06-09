To the editor,
I, a white woman, have been reflecting on our nation’s struggles overcoming institutionalized racism, police brutality, and the millions of lives that are impacted by this system as well as those who do not believe white privilege exists. This letter is to anyone and everyone - Black Lives Matter. You see, white privilege is writing a letter to the editor and feeling like my voice will be heard. White privilege gave me the confidence to sit in the state trooper’s car on a snowy night in 2009 after I flipped my Jeep in WV while they took down my information. White privilege gave me the confidence to tell the police officer in NC that he could not search my car in 2008 and white privilege played a role in that police officer walking away. White privilege was knowing that I would get a speeding ticket but still get to continue on with my evening when I was pulled over on a rural road in VA in 2006. Because of my white privilege I know that when police officers approach me now, it’s most likely to say hello and give my kids a token or stickers. White privilege is knowing that if I am in need of emergency help, I can call the police and I will get help - white privilege has shaped my life in so many ways that I can’t event count, including my interactions with police officers. So why am I writing this? Black Lives Matter.
Every time I wave to a police officer or every time I encourage my kids to ask questions of them and not be scared, my heart breaks more each time because I know that there are millions of people who won’t walk away unscathed from their interactions with police officers. Why? Because of institutionalized racism and the denial that it exists. It does exist. White privilege is real and we need to continue to fight for change. My message to white people is that we have to use our white privilege to create change. We can’t sit idly by, we must recognize our own privileges, own these because they are real, and then use our privilege to support, empower, and continue to chip away at the institutionalized racism that continues to cripple our country and take away millions of innocent and beautiful Black lives. White Privilege is real. Black Lives Matter.
Katherine Jordan
Athens
