To the editor:

For those of you claiming the current administration has nothing to do with the skyrocketing costs of gas, diesel, etc, and the resultant increase in costs of all goods and services, please think about it: Both Joe Biden and Barack Obama have on numerous occasions publicly threatened to DESTROY the fossil fuel industry, Biden even proposed to put oil and gas executives in jail! Obama stated that under the Democrat’s plan, “energy costs must necessarily SKYROCKET” (his own words).

So are you saying that Democrats are totally ineffective, and can’t make good on their promise to destroy our energy sector?

Or are you claiming that, despite their promise to destroy our economy (Because that is what “skyrocketing energy costs” do), they are such incompetent failures that they cannot make good on their promise, so the current destruction of our economy under Democrats is just a coincidence?

So, in a nutshell, which is it, are the Democrats destroying our economy deliberately, like they promised, or are they incompetent promise-breakers? Asking for a friend.....

Neal Lee

Albany

