To the editor:
Bows and ribbons and pretty wrapping paper may tempt us to believe that what’s inside a package will be wonderful. Sadly, that is not always the case.
Remember, for instance, the occasion that our previous President stood before us, surrounded by the wrappings of a dozen United States flags, to offer such odious gifts as a huge border wall to divide the American people? He also presented us with a proclamation against Muslims. Remember too, another of his gifts, a speech delivered with a symbolic sword to be used against non-Whites who participated in a rightful rally where Blacks were seeking an end to police brutality. That speech was delivered in the wrappings of a Bible.
Those who accepted gifts from Donald Trump, whether they were his rhetoric or his campaign hats, should have now re-learned the old lesson about not accepting gifts from strangers. After all, how much stranger could anyone be than Donald Trump?
Luman Slade
The Plains
