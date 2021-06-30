To the editor,
Most people do not know that the U.S. is the only nation of the 37 members of The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that does not have universal healthcare and childcare, higher educational tuition support, meaningful financial help for parents and more. The OECD is international group of major industrialized nations that works to build better policies for better lives. Biden plans to bring us closer to the family-friendly policies provided by these other nations.
First, the American Rescue Plan is benefiting families by providing much needed relief to struggling people and communities.
Second, the American Jobs Plan is intended to encourage the creation of well-paying jobs in part by providing funding to repair and build the infrastructure to build back better. These policies are fighting their way through Congress despite Republican pushback. Biden’s third targeted effort is the American Families Plan (AFP) that has three major components: More Affordable Education, Direct Support and Lower Costs for Families and Children, and Tax Credits. These much-needed policies can help families breathe easier.
Highlights are:
More Affordable Education — These plans include free, quality preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds. Today, quality preschool costs as much or more than college tuition, so this is long overdue. European nations provide free to low cost childcare and preschool. Affordable care is better for our kiddos, for parents, and for employers. Biden wants to fund free community college that would allow more people to get the education and training needed to get good jobs. He wants to increase college Pell Grant maximums to $1,400. Plus, the plan would set up $9 billion for teacher training and support.
Direct Support and Lower Costs for Families and Children — It would lower the cost of childcare to 7 percent of parents income and by requiring 12 weeks of PAID family and medical leave. We are the only industrialized nation that does not have paid family leave.
Tax Credit — It would extend the parental tax credit permanently along with extending the Earned Income Tax Credit for childless workers. Plus, it would lower health insurance costs.
The White House reports that “Leading economic research has shown that the investments proposed in the American Families Plan will yield significant economic returns — boosting productivity and economic growth, producing a larger, more productive, and healthier workforce on a sustained basis, and generating savings to states and the federal government.”
Solveig Spjeldnes
Athens City Council Candidate for First Ward Representative
Athens, Ohio
