To the Editor:
When I think of “community,” I think of all the things that exist that bring quality of life to people living together. In Athens, this means everything from good pedestrian walkways, to a sound infrastructure, to a nurturing place for small shops and businesses to exist and flourish.
It means developing plans for affordable housing for working people, and providing quality habitation for people with mental illness and developmental challenges, as well as for older people on fixed incomes. It also means such things as clean public parks and bike paths with plenty of trees and bush habitation for birds.
Then, of course, there is the work of making a place for the amenities of life, including public centers for art and music, recreation centers for the maintenance of good health, and public libraries to provide Internet to the masses and enrich the life of the mind and imagination.
All these things in balance provide real quality of life, and make the notion of community something genuine. It’s a lot to keep track of, and it requires an active and perceptive intellect. It requires a smart sense of how to make the best use of limited funds. The mayor and his officers cannot juggle all these matters equitably without good advisers, the people who serve on City Council.
Beth Clodfelter has the broad skill set, the common sense, a mindfulness of the many needs out there, and the passionate intelligence for the crucial work of a councilperson. We all know having the fiscal resources to run any city government has never been more challenging than in these times, and that means selecting the finest human resources is even more important than money.
Please vote for Beth Clodfelter on this year’s ballot for City Council At-Large. It will be a favor to all components of our community.
Todd Bastin
Fairview Avenue
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.