To the Editor:
It gives me great pleasure to endorse Beth Clodfelter for Athens City Council at Large. Since Beth announced her candidacy, she has sought to learn as much as possible about the many workings of the city of Athens so that she can hit the ground running in January. She has taken the initiative to meet with every department head from Engineering and Public Works and Code Enforcement to Arts, Parks & Recreation, and the Police and Fire departments.
She has been attending City Council meetings regularly since January and has attended several neighborhood meetings and activities. To prepare and create good communication channels, she also has met with each City Council member and each locally elected official, and has participated in infrastructure and economic development tours.
She is a person who does her homework and listens to diverse perspectives to inform her decisions. I’m confident that she’ll provide a smart and thoughtful perspective to City Council. As someone who is intimately aware of the time it takes to campaign, Beth has the commitment it takes to do the job right. I wholeheartedly endorse Beth for City Council at Large and you should, too!
Connie Patterson
Longview Heights Road
Athens
