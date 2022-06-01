To the editor:
Outrage!
The US Supreme Court appears to be poised to take away the legal right for a woman to have a medically safe abortion. I was a young woman when abortion was illegal. I have several harrowing stories about trying to obtain an abortion, including one friend who was murdered. I thought this would not be a part of our landscape again.
Outrage!
Another reported racially motivated mass shooting. A young man who has been indoctrinated by a theory expounded upon by Fox News, among others. He has outrage and fear. He murdered with a weapon he evidently legally obtained.
Outrage!
Despite the citizens of Ohio unanimously voting for fair district maps, we are given extremely gerrymandered maps created by months of posturing by the Republican majority. Despite the Ohio Supreme Court declaring the maps unconstitutional, a three-panel federal court stepped in, voting to use these maps. The two judges voting for the maps are Trump appointed.
In the November election, three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court are up for election. Who fills these seats will matter.
People are distressed, outraged, as they should be! How can these things happen? When will such offensive actions end? What can we do?
Vote!
All the current pro-gun laws are being passed by elected officials. The US Supreme Court Judges are selected by elected officials. All legislators are elected officials. Etc. etc.
The mainstream of the current Republican Party uses outrage, hatred, fear to keep their followers in check and revved up on a maniacal emotional high. That is a definition of abuse.
The polls reported by news broadcasters are predicting the US House and Senate will be taken over by Republicans because voters are unhappy with the Biden Administration for various reasons or just apathetic because it’s not a presidential election.
As constantly demonstrated in Washington. DC, the President needs representatives who will work with him not against him. The Biden Administration is working to contribute to the wellbeing and betterment of our country, of the world. Sometimes it succeeds, sometimes it does not. There is a mountain on its plate.
Vote!
Know who you’re voting for. If you are outraged, vote for the politicians who are willing to work across party lines for us, the American people, their constituents. Elect people who stand for the things that are for the betterment of all and get rid of the crap. Vote out those who are arrogantly creating the environment of discord. Vote for the individual, diversity of opinion is good, it creates better results through compromise. There is a direct connection between current trends and voting, we are all responsible. It’s not, as they say, rocket science.
And, by the way, if abortion becomes illegal, I propose a new law to go into effect immediately. Every man who impregnates a woman against her will, be castrated, no exceptions.
Roberta Donnenwirth
Stewart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.