To the editor,
As a former resident of Athens, I was glad to see that on July 31 Gov. Mike DeWine issued a new Executive Order (2020-30D) and Emergency Adoption of Rule 4301:1-1-80, which terminates alcohol sales in bars (on-premises) starting at 10 p.m. each evening.
This order, however, does not go far enough to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and of additional concern are recent “blatant violations” in Athens with regard to order compliance. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID, has pointed out time and again that being inside a bar is one of the riskiest things one can do, in terms of contracting the coronavirus.
From my new home in Maine, I see how a governor (Janet Mills) has established a much stricter protocol regarding on-premises alcohol consumption and how this, along with many other stringent policies, have likely contributed in part to the relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in Maine.
Only bars with outdoor seating are allowed to serve alcohol on site in Maine. As of early August, Maine ranks third in the nation for having the lowest per capita COVID-19 cases. I hope that Governor DeWine will consider a more preemptive move to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Ohio.
Lisa Crockett
Seal Cove, Maine
