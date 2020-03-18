To the Editor:
I am writing in response to the report of the Marching 110 probe. Although I realize that the article reflects what was written in the report, I have issues with the findings. The article states that “several behaviors” indicated cultural issues within the band. My contention is these are not “band behaviors.” They are not “marching 110 behaviors.” These behaviors are consistent among all college students, at all universities across the nation.
When you have thousands of 18-22 year olds living all together, there will be alcohol consumption. There will be porn watching. There will be drug use. There will be shenanigans such as mud wrestling, boxing, and slip and slides at parties. One can argue that these activities are troublesome, and sometimes dangerous. But they cannot state that these are behaviors that stem from being in the Marching Band. These behaviors have been on college campuses since universities came into existence.
An important distinction is that it was stated that all of these activities were done outside of official functions, and were voluntary. The fact that the committee performing the investigation linked these activities to the Marching 110 culture is absurd and irresponsible. The 110 is a top-notch professional organization that has no issues. Period.
The private gatherings between students outside of official functions involve the same activities that most college students nationwide participate in. They have nothing to do with the organization that, under Dr. Suk’s leadership, has served as an ambassador to Ohio University in the state, the nation, and the world. There should be apologies sent for the turmoil that the organization and its members have been subjected to.
Ryan Smith
Ohio University BA 1999
110 Alum
Greenwich, Connecticut
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.