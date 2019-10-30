To the Editor:
We are excited to provide our support for the re-election of Athens Mayor Steve Patterson. Steve’s successes as mayor have been felt throughout our community. Because of his leadership, we have a more caring, sustainable and economically progressive community.
Mayor Patterson participated in an innovative social media campaign to support local small businesses. His #SpendLocalInAthens and #ILoveYouAthens campaigns highlighted small businesses, and led us to not only shop locally but to also highlight our favorite businesses in our social media. We need this vision to promote the economic vitality of our local entrepreneurs.
Mayor Patterson fosters an inclusive community culture. He participates in events such as the International Street Fair, the Black Alumni Reunion at OU and Honey for the Heart. He regularly visits the Beacon School, and attends activities sponsored by the National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI). Mayor Patterson demonstrates genuine support for all community members.
Mayor Patterson has worked diligently to establish vibrant collaborations between OU and Athens. In 2016, he and President McDavis held a town-gown summit to explore campus-community relations. The success of that summit led to the 2018 Larry Abernathy Award from the International Town and Gown Association. The city of Athens and OU have been linked together since their very founding; continued collaboration is vital to a productive future.
Mayor Patterson has brought an important aesthetic and environmentally conscious orientation to the office. His labor to weed and beautify uptown Athens shows that he is willing to do his part in support of our charming city. His work to create Armory Park and find productive uses for the Armory has the potential to transform the North Court Street neighborhood. Such activities are essential to tourism. However, they are also important insofar as they provide him with a valuable perspective about the overall community environment. Such a perspective is essential in times of environmental crisis, such as when we faced potentially catastrophic flooding in the spring of 2019. Steve’s leadership ensured that our community remained safe and recovered quickly.
In closing, we feel fortunate that our city is being led by Mayor Patterson. Steve is warm and approachable, and he acts as a fair, balanced leader for our city. We have made substantial progress under his leadership. Consequently, we urge fellow citizens to support Steve and vote for him to continue as mayor.
Lynn Harter and Scott Titsworth
Athens
