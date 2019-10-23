To the Editor:
It is our pleasure to write this letter in support of re-electing Mayor Steve Patterson this November.
Since taking office, Mayor Patterson has heard from my wife and me on many issues affecting the business community in uptown Athens. Sometimes in support, sometimes not. In either scenario, though, Steve has always taken the time to listen and works to find compromises when possible. He participates or attends many, if not most, events in Athens. I would generally consider him to be one of the most approachable public figures in Athens, and often outside of the normal business day.
More than just listening, he has routinely taken the time to bring issues to our attention that he knows would be concerning for the uptown business community. He looks for opinions and the opinions of others like us when trying to create policy that may affect the business community one way or the other. He has consistently been passionate about seeing the business climate in Athens (particularly uptown Athens in our case) remain vibrant and inviting.
Examples include his continuing work on an Uptown Improvement District, renovations to Union Street, a push for better parking and a better parking garage, the new public space/park next to the Armory, and even the constant weeding of our sidewalks by himself and his family.
His concern for seeing local businesses like ours succeed can be seen almost every day on his personal Facebook page. He routinely promotes shopping and supporting local businesses and services.
It is our sincere opinion that the future of Athens will remain in good hands by re-electing Mayor Steve Patterson come November.
Jessica and Josh Thomas
Co-owners, Brenen’s Coffee Café
