To the Editor:
We urge all Ohio voters to be sure to vote NO on Issue 1 in the Aug. 8 Special Election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
We urge all Ohio voters to be sure to vote NO on Issue 1 in the Aug. 8 Special Election.
As a religious organization, the Athens Friends Meeting (Quaker) seldom takes positions on legislation. Friends are guided by conviction that there is that of God, that of Goodness, in every person, even though in some it may seem hidden. Out of that come the Quaker testimonies for equality, justice and earthcare and against war as a tool of foreign policy. At this time, we feel led to speak out against Issue 1 being presented to Ohio voters on Aug. 8, 2023.
Friends operate within our meetings in ways to encourage everyone’s engagement in decision making as we seek unity. That approach is difficult with large groups. In democracies the use of voting and majority rule also attempts to engage everyone. If done in the spirit of community, where all persons, with their differing views, are respected, these processes can result in good decision-making.
Issue 1 attacks the principle of majority rule, by imposing a 60% vote threshold for citizens’ initiatives for amending the Ohio Constitution. That means that 40% would rule, not the majority. The citizens’ initiative is an important part of the system of checks and balances in Ohio intended to minimize distortion of democratic processes. It is needed in its present form for Ohio citizens to maintain some check over excesses by elected leaders.
Please vote in the Aug. 8 election NO on Issue 1, which seeks to undermine democracy itself.
For the Athens Friends Meeting
Peggy Gish,
Clerk
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.