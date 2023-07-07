To the Editor:
In regards to to the recent letter complaining that Athens County Libraries are being too “woke.”
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word “woke” as: “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Huh! If the libraries in our county are being “woke” and teaching children that in our great country, all Americans deserve and should receive equal treatment under the law, that’s something we should all be proud of.
Because let’s ask ourselves, what kind of person would regard the truth of our country as a bad thing for a child to encounter? As the previous letter calls for a visit from the Hitler-quoting group “Moms for Liberty,” an anti-government organization with close ties to such violent white supremacy groups as the Proud Boys, we don’t have to guess the sort of prejudice being invoked when the author asks for “like-minded supporters” to come forward, presumably in their white robes.
Let us be clear: Athens County Library welcomes ALL families. I know, because I take my three kids there at least once a week to enjoy story time, play with other kids, and, of course, borrow an excellent selection of books for all ages and political stripes. Despite the thousands of children’s books I have personally checked out and read over the past six years, I have never seen a single one sexualizing children. Not one. Because they aren’t there. The library does, however, have a copy of Mein Kampf available for digital download, so anyone who nodded along to the last two letters against the library can get to know exactly who they’re agreeing with.
That’s what this fight is about. If you didn’t know before, now you do. No one writing those letters is being harmed by a rainbow flag. They’re just in favor of people who want to hurt you.
Stephanie Hunter,
Athens
