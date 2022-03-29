To the editor,
Over half a world away, Ukraine fights for freedom and a democratic future. The effects of that war are felt here at home in Athens. Our Ukrainian community is small, but forceful. At the outset of war, we organized to do our small part in the war effort, and Athens has responded in kind.
The Athens community has rallied behind Ukraine in ways that are both humbling and hopeful. The people of Athens have raised thousands in relief efforts for Ukrainians in need. Athenians have booked home rentals in Odessa and Kyiv to help strangers in whose homes they will never stay. Local businesses have, without hesitation, agreed to hang signs which direct people to charities. The Union hosted a concert to raise funds, Salaam sold borsch, and Athena Cinema featured a show of support on its marquee. Our local government lit the courthouse in Ukrainian blue and yellow. Friends and kind strangers donated overwhelmingly at a recent bake sale.
Each day we seem to find another Athens home flying a Ukrainian flag in solidarity. Local Ukrainians text each other wondering how a “We Stand with Ukraine” yard sign sprouted in a yard of someone we do not know but would love to meet just so we can say thanks.
These gestures have consequences. We share and show this support to our friends and families back home and it makes their day better knowing the world is with them. Athens has proved to be a faithful friend of Ukraine and we are eternally grateful.
Ella Datsenko
Athens, Ohio
