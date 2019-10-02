To the Editor:

Fred Kight’s article on Jeff the bus driver (The NEWS, Sept. 19) was long overdue. He is truly a goodwill ambassador. But the article overlooked an important point: on the bus, Jeff plays the music of the countries the students come from.

Not only do they hear familiar sounds, American riders get a break from the anodyne pop that one encounters nearly everywhere else.

In a way you could say that on days when Jeff is driving, the bus is a kind of safe space.

Rick O’Keefe

Highland Avenue

Athens

