To the Editor:
Fred Kight’s article on Jeff the bus driver (The NEWS, Sept. 19) was long overdue. He is truly a goodwill ambassador. But the article overlooked an important point: on the bus, Jeff plays the music of the countries the students come from.
Not only do they hear familiar sounds, American riders get a break from the anodyne pop that one encounters nearly everywhere else.
In a way you could say that on days when Jeff is driving, the bus is a kind of safe space.
Rick O’Keefe
Highland Avenue
Athens
