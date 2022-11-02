To the editor:
To the editor:
Are you going to vote?
Even if you’re not sure how it matters for you, it will matter to lots of people who may be more vulnerable than you are.
I am voting for the party that wants 4th graders to have access to free lunches rather than the party that wants to force them to give birth.
I am voting for the party that wants health care to be widely available rather than the one that wants more handouts for the ultra-rich.
I am voting for the party that has helped create 9.5 million jobs in the last two years and has passed legislation to expand broadband in rural areas.
Are you going to vote?
John Schmieding
Athens
