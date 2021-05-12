Your Letters

To the editor,

As a white person, I believe, that if I were a Black person, I’d be very worried about The National Republican/Fascist Coalition. And I don’t mean just Black people; I mean Black people and American Indians, Hispanics, AAPI, Latinx, gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender individuals, prisoners, parolees, atheists, Jews, Moslems, Hindus, Buddhists, Democrats, Socialists, Green Card holders, tea drinkers, pedestrians, renters, the homeless, teachers, the deaf, the blind, the deaf-blind, migrant laborers, pregnant women, vegetarians, vegans, the left-handed and the poor. Are there people I should have included on the list, but did not? Yes, many.

Eliot Kalman

Athens, Ohio

