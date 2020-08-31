To the editor,
What was that? Mingling and mixing at the Republican National Convention as if the virus has just disappeared, or so it seems in the world of our Serial Liar-in-Chief President.
What an astonishing unreality show. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and finally the Fourth of July all wrapped up with an operatic Hallelujah.
The only production number missing was Easter with Trump clothed in white with a crown of thorns on his head.
But sorry, folks, it’s really more like Halloween-the horror show that is the reality of Donald Trump.
The future of the United States is not a scripted TV show. Lord have mercy on us all if we don’t get real with a president who is rational.
Come on, people. It is up to us.
Susan B. West
Athens, Ohio
