To the editor:
In reference to the Ugandan girls’ problem with obtaining feminine hygiene products: Imagine the embarrassment the girls face with being unable to maintain that “springtime freshness” that American women take for granted. No comprende? OK. Imagine a beached whale rotting in direct 100-degree sunlight at low tide. (Not an aromatic delight.) Now — imagine 86% of the world’s whale population in the same predicament. Nostrilldamarse shoulda warned us. All women have the right to be springtime fresh.
Jim Schurr
New Marshfield, Ohio
