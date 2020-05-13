To the Editor:
Ohio’s primary election was last week, and while it was unconventional, Democratic turnout outpaced Republican turnout for the first time in 12 years. Across the state, from Democratic strongholds to deep-red holdouts, Democrats made sure to vote – 25 percent more Democrats voted than Republicans. This means that Democrats are fired up, and that we’re in the best position to turn Ohio blue since 2008.
Not only that but according to two recent polls, Joe Biden is ahead of Trump in Ohio. Trump’s approval rating is dropping because of his disastrous handling of the coronavirus crisis and his confusing, unfocused debriefings. According to the Baldwin Wallace University poll, Biden is leading Trump in Ohio, and an NBC/Marist poll found that Biden is ahead of Trump 49 to 45 percent.
Trump knows he’s underwater here as well, because he’s planning on visiting “soon,” and by spending time, money and resources here, he’s showing he knows Ohio won’t be an easy win.
In the primary, several Democratic winners received more votes than their Republican counterparts in their districts, showing that down-ballot races won’t be easy wins for Republicans either.
Now is not the time to count Ohio out, but push forward to ensure that Democrats win. Ohio is in play in 2020.
I want to thank all those who voted for me, especially the Democratic members of Athens County and Jefferson County, for supporting my own candidacy for the Ohio Senate District 30. There is work to be done in order to win the race but I do intend to win!
Michael Fletcher
East Fourth Street
The Plains
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.