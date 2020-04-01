To the Editor:
We should halt one of the most common, indirect, COVID19 transmission vectors, touching a gasoline pump.
An emergency gasoline tax, combined with low demand and fuel prices, would have a low impact on consumers. This tax would be to employ full-service fueling done by well-compensated and fully trained employees with protective gear.
We could easily remove one of the most publicly touched surfaces in daily life, reducing COVID19 transmissions. We would have a gloved, masked and sanitized person touching the gas nozzle, the credit cards, and the buttons on the pump.
There are thousands of unemployed people who could be easily trained for this action. The tax would aid our primary stations in implementing this measure quickly, with quality employee safety training.
Our Ohio leaders – already overwhelmed and doing a wonderful job in response to this pandemic – would benefit from a citizens’ petition for this frontline response. This letter has been sent to both Athens area representatives in the Ohio Legislature, the Athens City-County Health Department and the Ohio Attorney General.
Jason M. Wallace
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There's one effective way to stop the risk of transmission of the virus at gas pumps. Stop driving your car.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.