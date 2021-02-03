Your Letters

To the editor,

At a time when front line health care workers and public health staff are literally being pushed to their limits to take care of us, it is easy to overlook any group not engaged in the most critical of functions. But it’s important that people doing great work get the credit they deserve, so I would like to sincerely thank the Athens County Public Library system (or more accurately, the staff within this system) for the pivots in service delivery and their continuous flexibility in serving our community.

The pandemic has disrupted every aspect of public life, but the ACPL has found a way to still get books into hands for people that rely on them. And while it would have been easy to just lock the doors and go 100 percent virtual in their service offerings, these wonderful people will walk outside, book in hand and smile on face, to make sure you get what you need.

There is something that warms the heart and feels very communal about a library staff person walking a book outside in the rain to hand to you, just so you can have something to read to pass the evening away. Like I said — not the most critical of functions right now, but the work you are doing is very, very appreciated. Thank you for your hard work over the last year, and thank you for finding a way to keep serving this community during difficult times.

Scott Zielinski

The Plains, Ohio

