To the editor,
At a time when front line health care workers and public health staff are literally being pushed to their limits to take care of us, it is easy to overlook any group not engaged in the most critical of functions. But it’s important that people doing great work get the credit they deserve, so I would like to sincerely thank the Athens County Public Library system (or more accurately, the staff within this system) for the pivots in service delivery and their continuous flexibility in serving our community.
The pandemic has disrupted every aspect of public life, but the ACPL has found a way to still get books into hands for people that rely on them. And while it would have been easy to just lock the doors and go 100 percent virtual in their service offerings, these wonderful people will walk outside, book in hand and smile on face, to make sure you get what you need.
There is something that warms the heart and feels very communal about a library staff person walking a book outside in the rain to hand to you, just so you can have something to read to pass the evening away. Like I said — not the most critical of functions right now, but the work you are doing is very, very appreciated. Thank you for your hard work over the last year, and thank you for finding a way to keep serving this community during difficult times.
Scott Zielinski
The Plains, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.