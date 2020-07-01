To the editor,
Rugged individualism is such a core part of the American spirit that it might as well be woven into the fabric of the American flag. Such bold self-reliance is an admirable trait, but what about the times in our lives when we must depend on each other?
In the wake of this pandemic, we are finding ourselves in a paradox. In February, we heard horror stories from Italy regarding doctors who had to make the haunting choice of who would receive a ventilator and who would not. It was only a matter of time before doctors in New York City found themselves in the same predicament.
According to Dr. Harald Schmidt in his April New York Times editorial, rationing ventilators is based on who can benefit the most from such care. Most likely, it is the person with the least amount of underlying health issues and the longest life expectancy. Such a model puts Black, brown, poor, and/or disabled bodies in grave danger.
Though I am no doctor, I have enough sense to know that my individual choices can influence my health. If I stick my hand in a fire, my hand will get burnt. However, there are systemic issues which far outweigh many personal choices people make. Redlining has pushed Black communities into industrial zones, increasing their risks for asthma and cancer. People without access to healthy food are at high risk for hypertension and diabetes. And 30 years ago come July 26 this year, the Supreme Court recognized that people with physical and mental disabilities are guaranteed just as much life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as anyone else. Nobody, no matter their body, is expendable.
While hospitals throughout the country are faced with the decisions to ration care, we can make the individual choice to care for each other without reservation. This requires responsibility, re-education, and even small gestures such as wearing a mask to protect those who cannot wear one. We can share the power and privilege of our “rugged individualism” by honoring everyone’s right to health in the wake of this unforgiving pandemic.
I strongly encourage your readers to follow the work of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities. This is a localized microcosm of the Disability Justice Movement, which works to free everyone, including non-disabled people like me. Centering Disability Justice principles such as recognizing the worth and wholeness of every person, as well as collective liberation, can ensure that nobody, no matter their body, is left behind.
Sincerely,
Claire Gysegem
N. Congress Street
Member, Education and Outreach Committee and Communications Committee
Athens City Commission on Disabilities
