To the editor,
Let’s talk about the ever “elusive” Deb Shaffer; a kind and giving person with a heart of gold; the first woman to hold her position at Ohio University.
How do I know? Because I am her daughter. I will answer your rebuttal of, “well she had the opportunity for an interview.” Let’s talk about that.
Let me rephrase what has been written about her thus far, and do so from a perspective that the Athens’ journalism community has failed to consider. Let’s start with the headline, “Deborah Shaffer: A Strong, Intelligent Woman Who Paved Her Way through a Male Dominated Field.” A simple Google search can present you with a plethora of actually interesting information.
She was awarded the CFO of the Year Award in 2008. Turn to a google search of “demographics of university CFOS,” and open just the third link. It should take you to the 2016 National Profile of Higher Education Chief Business Officers. Let’s now scroll down to the table on page 8. In 2010, 64.9 percent of the Higher Education Chief Business Officer respondents identified as male, in 2013, 66.5 percent of respondents identified as male, and in 2016 67.0 percent of respondents identified as male. While I can’t easily find the names or genders of the people in which she was running against for that award in 2008, statistics suggest they were likely men.
It is hard to overlook the fact this speculation has not followed any male member of the administration. Is it because she’s female that she has no right to privacy? Would you report the same way if you got the same response, or lack thereof, from a man? A man would surely not be expected to comply in the same way as a woman. Is there a gender bias hidden within this reporting?
Let’s consider the story that we actually have here. We can celebrate the accomplishment of a woman in a male dominated industry.
Women continue to fight for equality in the workplace. Let’s talk about that.
I leave you with this. Deborah Shaffer is a woman of unmatched integrity, loyalty, and commitment. I encourage you to consider her accomplishments and the environment in which she accomplished them, rather than her haircut and her height. I strive to be like her every single day, and I could not be more proud to be her daughter.
Samantha Moon
Athens, Pennsylvania
Editor’s note: Thanks for sharing this perspective about your mom, Samantha. I think this is a response to a recent article ran by The New Political, profiling CFO Shaffer. The reporter behind that profile took a very creative approach to writing about someone who declined to speak to her. There’s only so much one can gather through records requests and internet sleuthing, sure. But I don’t see how the profile discredited CFO Shaffer’s work ethic in any way, or made light of her work in a male-dominated field. It’s also important to note that reporters in the Athens community work to hold decision-makers accountable, regardless of demographics.
