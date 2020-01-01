To the Editor:
GEAUX JEAUX
Until you’ve fed your kids Kraft Mac’n Cheese
from the mark-down bin at the Dollar Store,
for the sixth time in two weeks, made with
water instead of milk, worried sick
about what’s happening to their insides,
a dented can of carrots, past
the expiration date, a luxury.
Until you’ve worked two jobs and still
can’t climb above the food stamp line,
never mind proper heating or running water.
and you’ve put your six-year-old to bed hungry,
again, wondering if there is any way you can
take on a third job and still see your kids.
Until your daughter asks to pack her lunch
because she’s made fun of for being subsidized,
so in desperation you take time off work
to stand in the food pantry line, in the cold,
children in tow, only to be informed
it was a tough week for the pantry, too.
Until you’ve put your children on the school bus,
dressed in mended clothes from the New-2-You,
sized for children meant to be more filled out,
and they’re labeled white trash
and no amount of scrubbing can remove
that stain, and dreams of college remain just that.
Until a boy from your neighborhood picks up
a football and throws it so far thousands
of people notice, and thousands more
will eat high on the hog, because
the proof of a person lies in their honor,
and glory rests not in the moment,
but extends itself in supplication.
©2019 Kari Gunter-Seymour
Kari Gunter-Seymour
Athens Poet Laureate (until Feb. 1)
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.